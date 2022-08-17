More candidates enter Carlsbad municipal races

CARLSBAD — At least 14 candidates have declared their intention to run for office in Carlsbad’s upcoming general election on November 8.

The Aug. 12 filing deadline has finalized the field for the open District 1 and District 3 seats on the Carlsbad City Council. At least seven candidates announced their intention to run for the open District 1 seat. The mayoral, D3 and treasurer races all have just two candidates. For city clerk, just one candidate, Sherry Freisinger, filed as of Aug. 15 and will be the next city clerk by default.

Since there are no incumbents in the mayoral race, the filing deadline was extended to Aug. 17. As of publication, Councilman Keith Blackburn is facing lone challenger Mike Curtin, a retired businessman.

In District 1, a host of names have cropped up vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Peder Norby, who was appointed after Cori Schumacher resigned in July 2021. Whoever wins the 2022 election will be the district’s fourth representative in five years.

The D1 candidates include Tony Bona, Melanie Burkholder, Cory Geigert, Allen Manzano, DeeDee Trejo-Rowlett, Karl Schwarm and Sam Ward. Of those candidates, Burkholder and Manazno have already been qualified by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, according to the Carlsbad City Clerk’s office.

To qualify for the ballot, the ROV must verify at least 20 signatures of registered voters in a specific district or citywide for those races. Per the clerk’s office, the ROV deadline is later this week, so for many candidates, certification will come after The Coast News deadline.

In District 3, incumbent Councilwoman Priya Bhat-Patel will face off against Trustee Ray Pearson, of the Carlsbad Unified School District board. In the treasurer’s race, incumbent Craig Lindholm is being challenged by Lance Schulte.