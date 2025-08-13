Moonlight Veterinary Center in Encinitas: Serving pets with heart

Dr. Laura Halsey, owner and founder of Moonlight Veterinary Center, proudly calls Encinitas home. Born and raised in San Diego, she now lives here with her husband, two children and their beloved dogs—Quila, a sweet pit bull mix, and Felix, a golden retriever who loves the water.

“I was married at the local botanical garden, and I love spending time at Moonlight Beach,” she shares. “When it came time to open our newest hospital, Encinitas just felt like the perfect place.”

Moonlight Veterinary Center was created with one clear goal in mind: “to provide excellent, compassionate veterinary care in a place that feels welcoming and calm.” The full-service animal hospital offers everything from wellness exams and urgent care to surgery, acupuncture, endoscopy, and echocardiograms.

“Whether your pet needs a routine check-up or emergency care, we strive to get them seen as quickly and comfortably as possible. Reducing stress for both pets and their people is one of our top priorities.”

Dr. Halsey sees a strong alignment between the hospital’s values and those of Encinitas itself. “We chose Encinitas because it shares our values: kindness, connection, and community. There’s something truly special about this town, and we’re proud to serve the people and pets who call it home.”

As active members of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Moonlight Veterinary Center supports local businesses and fosters partnerships. “The Chamber creates opportunities for collaboration, visibility, and shared success—and we’re grateful to be part of it.”

Looking forward, the team is excited to sponsor the 2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest at the Chamber’s upcoming Oktoberfest on Sept. 28. “It’s such a fun, family-friendly event and a great way to celebrate the animals that bring so much joy into our lives!”

With summer in full swing, Dr. Halsey reminds pet owners to keep their furry friends cool, hydrated and protected from the heat. “Never leave pets in the car, avoid hot pavement, and make sure fresh water is always available. It’s also a great time to come in for a wellness check and ensure flea, tick, and heartworm preventives are up to date.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Breakfast with my family on the coast, a relaxing afternoon at the beach with the dogs, and ending the day helping pets at Moonlight Veterinary Center. It really doesn’t get any better.”