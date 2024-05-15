Encinitas EcoFest 2024 celebrates new location and partnerships

Leucadia resident Charisse Keith is the president of EcoFest, the longest-running environmental fair in North San Diego County.

Previously, in 2005, Charisse co-founded Perfect Snacks — parent company of Perfect Bar — with her twelve siblings. Born from a family recipe invented by her father, a health-food pioneer, the siblings took his recipe for an organic superfood snack no one could sell — a refrigerated protein bar — and built it into a $300 million company.

“Continuous improvement to reduce our carbon footprint was a priority in our company and allowed me to gain sustainable practice knowledge. When I moved on from Perfect Snacks, I knew I wanted to continue my passion for sustainability.”

“I volunteered at EcoFest 2022, fell in love with the mission, was invited to join the board and then became president. My hope is to evolve our efforts to further educate the community about sustainability.”

EcoFest is Sunday, June 2, from 11 AM to 3 PM. “We chose a new location, Fox Point Farms, because the community and farmland are beautifully crafted to cultivate a sustainable lifestyle. The 2024 theme is ‘Elements of Nature,’ and we plan to celebrate each element throughout the event with our eco-conscious exhibitors, art exhibits, poetry and kid’s fun interactive activities. We’ll be serving up healthy food — and the first batch of Fox Point Farm beer brewed on-site. I’m most excited for the adult and kid scavenger hunt where the first person to find each hidden element of nature will have a chance to win a 2-night stay in Big Bear!”

Charisse recently joined the Encinitas Chamber’s Environmental Sustainability Committee to combine expertise, resources and influence to achieve greater sustainable impact within our community. “I believe through collaboration, we can reach a larger audience, share risks and create synergies that lead to more effective solutions to environmental challenges.”

This year EcoFest partnered with the Encinitas Chamber for the first time to help strengthen ties with the community and local businesses, enhancing the festival’s sustainable impact and success. “We’re grateful for their support and expertise and hope to continue the partnership for future community engagements. We share the same goal — save our planet!”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Walk to coffee coffee with my golden retriever, Capri, then go to hot Yoga at Yoga Tropics and grab lunch at Nectarine Grove. Pack a beach bag and golf cart over to Grandview to lay out on the beach and read, ending the day by cooking at home with my fiancé, Cody.”