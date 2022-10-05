Moon Valley Nurseries: Your local one-stop nursery

As soon as you step foot into a Moon Valley Nurseries location, you realize that a dream landscape can become a reality. It seems the rows of gorgeous trees and plants go on forever, beckoning you further into this expansive forest that has been nestled amongst SoCal neighborhoods all this time.

However, the wonder of Moon Valley Nurseries doesn’t stop at the massive selection. They also provide free landscape design services at the nursery or at your home and offer free planting on all their specimen trees and palms!

As you peruse Moon Valley Nurseries’ impressive inventory, you can be accompanied by one of their experienced Nursery Pros, who will guide you through the process of renovating your landscape step-by-step.

Having the aid of knowledgeable professionals ensures you are choosing the right trees and plants for each area of your property. The Nursery Pros at Moon Valley Nurseries make the adventure of landscaping your home easy by helping to coordinate each detail from design to selection, to planting!

The Moon Valley Difference

The value of Moon Valley Nurseries’ trees is rooted in the way they are grown. Moon Valley Nurseries cultivates each of their trees from immaculate “Mother Trees.” These Mother Trees are mature specimens that exhibit superior health, shape, and resilience. By using their Mother Trees to produce each of the trees you see at their farms and nursery locations, they can guarantee the highest quality across their entire inventory. You can rest assured that when you choose your trees and plants at Moon Valley Nurseries, your landscape will benefit from the best trees and plants on Earth!

Fall Landscape Tips

The Pros at Moon Valley Nurseries love to help homeowners care for their landscapes and gardens, and freely offer care tips and advice to promote happy and healthy yards. To kick off the fall season, the Moon Valley Nurseries Pros are giving their top NUMBER tips to care for your landscape this fall.

1. Update Your Watering Schedule for Fall Temperatures

With the cooler evening and nighttime temperatures, now is the best time to check your watering system.

The ground will not be drying as quickly as it was during the summer heat, which means your trees and plants will not need as frequent watering. You can find watering guides for your specific trees and plants on Moon Valley Nurseries’ website.

2. Fall is the Best Time to Plant in California

Planting now gives your new trees, plants, or palms the best conditions to establish strong, healthy root systems before the spring and summer growing seasons. Planting citrus and fruit trees during the fall will provide you with the best opportunity for fruit this coming spring.

3. Fertilizing for Healthy Growth

Fall is also the best time to fertilize everything in your yard after the summer months. All your trees, palms, shrubs, and other plants will take full advantage of the nutrients and fertilizers you use during the autumn season.

Moon Valley Nurseries has custom fertilizers and nutrient supplements made specifically for our region to help everything in your landscape grow strong roots, flower better, and push lush new growth. You can pick up our entire line-up of fertilizers at any Moon Valley Nurseries location.

4. Tree Care, Pruning and Trimming

After the summer, some of your trees and plants may be showing signs of stress. Now is the best time to trim off any dead, burnt, or unhealthy branches from your landscape. It is important not to trim more than 1/3 of the tree or plant at any one time.

