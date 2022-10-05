The Coast News Group
Corner Frame Shop and Leucadia Art Gallery has been in business over 40 years. Recently the Leucadia Art Gallery doubled its space. Courtesy photo
Marketplace News News

The Corner Frame Shop and Leucadia Art Gallery

by advertising39

Under the blue awning on Coast Highway 101 at Diana Street, the Corner Frame Shop & Leucadia Art Gallery has offered custom framing and local art for over 40 years. From the first step inside, you will be welcomed to the largest selection of frames and amazing fine art from acclaimed local artists.

Just recently the Leucadia Art Gallery doubled its space, filling walls with eye candy reflecting our coastal vibe.

In the new north gallery, handcrafted goods are beaming on shelves and tables alongside ocean-themed art and photography.

The south gallery walls are filled with fine art from Judy Salinsky, Mary Ambrose, Andrew Palmer, Jim McConlogue, Ruby Geisler, local weaver Malin Doyle and photographer Neal Glasgow.

The front window is currently stopping people in their tracks as they enjoy the colorful, punchy art of Grant Pecoff. As you venture out onto the whimsical patio, fun poster and prints, art supplies and activity books for kids and adults, and all kinds of home and gift items are on full display.

Our talented and friendly designers, Sue Mallory, Kelli Thompson and Heidy Albavera, will guide you through the design process, offering the best framing options to reach your design goals.

Mark Allen, our in-house framer, has been solving challenges and building frames here at the shop for 34 years.

Come check out the new gallery and remember, we frame anything and everything!

cornerframeshopleucadia.com

PinLinkedIn

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The Coast News has been delivering high-quality news, community voice and storytelling since its inception in 1987. Since then, the news organization has grown into a successful newsgroup covering a majority of San Diego’s populous North County region.

Leave a Comment