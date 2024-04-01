Green Thumb team can help your garden grow

Under the Bergquist family, Green Thumb Nursery has provided gardening needs to Southern California residents for 60 years.

A refuge for growth, beauty and friendship.

No matter how technologically advanced society becomes, there will always be a connection to nature, and Green Thumb Nursery is that slice of Eden.

“Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy.”

From humble Nebraska beginnings, Dale Bergquist followed his passion of plants and nature all the way to California in the 1940s, where he continued to develop the Green Thumb Nursery.

Bergquist, co-founder of Green Thumb Nursery, was a highly respected, caring civic leader in the community, who passed away at 91 in 2010.

He left his legacy to family, who will carry on his honest, hard work and family business.

“My life has been a great ride,” said Bergquist.

With another location in San Marcos, the Bergquist family locally owns and operates a total of five retail locations, including Ventura, Lake Forest, Newhall and Canoga Park along with the Growing Grounds.

Green Thumb Nursery continues to be a family-owned business under the leadership of Bud, Steve and Nancy Bergquist. Dale’s daughter Nancy manages the wholesale nursery Growing Grounds.

With an abundant in-store and home delivery catalog, which includes tropical house plants, aquatic plants, cacti, rare houseplants, pet friendly houseplants to new arrivals:

Green Thumb Nursery has it all.

They also offer waterwise plants, organically grown vegetables, herbs and more to help customers help the environment

“Our five-acre nursery is the best place to spend time. There’s always something in bloom and something always special to look at. Whether that’s our small flowers or a beautiful specimen plant,” Green Thumb Nursery plant expert and buyer Ashley Cole said.

Green Thumb Nursery is not only a nursery, but also a helpful resource for plant knowledge, with a complete plant library, a learning center focusing on outdoor plants, edible plants and specialty plants and landscape design assistance, classes and events always available.

“At Green Thumb Nursery we are always excited to talk about plants. We are always happy to help, and everyone is always welcome,” Cole said.

The plant library contains a wealth of information about many of the plants that we carry each year. It can be used to look up growing and care information on specific plants as well.

However, the plant library is intended for informational purposes, and does not reflect our current inventory. Please contact the store(s) directly for current availability, or visit our online store to see what is currently available.

The plant library and garden blog can be accessed here.

Green Thumb continues its tradition of “friendly customer service with a smile” trademark and maintains one of the best reputations for a quality garden center in Southern California.

Green Thumb Nursery promises to provide the best quality plants by the friendliest garden experts in the industry, and to spread our environmentally conscious knowledge to our favorite people — you.

“The environment is a priority, and we will continue to provide products that are safe and responsible. It is our commitment to strive towards becoming 100% green, and we will maintain our commitment to sustaining the environment by only selecting products that meet our rigid eco-friendly criteria, the nursery said.

Online orders, in-store purchases, inquiries, current inventory and new arrivals can be found at www.greenthumb.com.