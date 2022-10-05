Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave

SAN MARCOS — Mission Hills High School principal Cliff Mitchell has been placed on leave as the San Marcos Unified School District reviews a “concern” shared with administrators, district officials confirmed.

According to San Marcos Unified spokesperson Amy Ventetuolo, the district was made aware of a concern on Sept. 29 and immediately placed Mitchell on leave the following morning.

Superintendent Andy Johnsen advised the Mission Hills community of Mitchell’s leave on Tuesday, and emphasized the matter does not appear to involve any harm to a student.

“The wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district has received no information to date that would suggest that any students are or have been in harm’s way,” Johnsen said.

Officials declined to share any further details, stating that personnel matters are confidential.

However, Ventetuolo confirmed that law enforcement has not been involved in the matter up to this point.

Mission Hills Assistant Principal Nathan Baker has taken over principal duties for the time being, Johnsen said.

Mitchell has been principal at Mission Hills since 2020. He previously served 12 years as principal at Mesa Verde Middle School in the Poway Unified School District.

Officials emphasized that there are many inaccurate rumors swirling regarding the nature of Mitchell’s leave, which they called “concerning.”

“As you know, when someone is placed on leave, it is not necessarily an indication of guilt,” Ventetuolo said.