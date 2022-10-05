City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities

OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier.

Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.

The Pier Utility Replacement Project will replace and separate fire and domestic water services.

While the construction contract with Jilk Heavy Construction, of Brea, is estimated at nearly $5.6 million, additional costs from construction contingency valued at $556,000 and another contract for construction support with Richard Brady and Associates at $553,700, have increased the project’s total cost to approximately $6.67 million.

The city will use $4 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds and approximately $2.67 million from its pier assigned maintenance fund to pay for the project.

Water services are provided to the restaurant at the pier’s end, fish cleaning stations, restrooms, the bait shop and the lifeguard tower. There are also seven fire hydrants placed 200 feet apart along the pier.

“(The project) will reduce our domestic water meter size which is a good thing for cost,” said Public Works division manager Nathan Mertz at the Sept. 28 council meeting.

Additionally, the project will replace electrical structure for lighting and replace three sewer lift stations and a force main.

Mertz expects construction to start in early November. The project will take approximately 11 months with an anticipated completion date in September 2023.

During the construction period, Parking Lot 29 will be closed for construction staging and utility replacement on land. Nighttime construction will also occur to help reduce impacts to the pier’s businesses and facilities.

“Certain elements and facilities on the pier may be closed as the utilities are replaced,” Mertz said.

Temporary water and sewer lines will be added to the pier deck to continue those services throughout construction as well.

The Oceanside pier is made up of two separate structures — a concrete bridge and timber pier — and is 1,942 feet long. The timber portion of the pier was reconstructed in 1987.