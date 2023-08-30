Michelle Bender hired as San Marcos city manager

SAN MARCOS — Longtime San Marcos city employee and former Assistant City Manager Michelle Bender has been appointed as the new leading City Manager, leaders announced last week.

Bender had served as interim City Manager since early July when Jack Griffin was placed on administrative leave after 11 years in the city’s top office. City officials declined to give the reason for his dismissal.

The San Marcos City Council unanimously approved Bender’s appointment as the new city manager in closed session at their Aug. 24 meeting.

“I am honored to be appointed as the City Manager of San Marcos,” said Bender. “San Marcos is very special to me, and I will do everything I can to serve this community to the best of my capabilities.”

Mayor Rebecca Jones shared her excitement for Bender’s continued leadership.

“We are so excited to bring on Michelle as the new City Manager and as the first female City Manager,” Jones said. “She has always been a positive light for the City of San Marcos, and I believe she will continue this legacy in her advocacy for our city.”

Bender joined the city in 2009 as a human resource analyst, eventually earning promotions to human resources/risk manager in 2011 and then director in 2014. She moved to deputy city manager in 2018 and was promoted to assistant city manager in 2021.

Before her tenure with the city, Bender held several other HR roles in the private sector. She has a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of South Africa.

According to the city, Bender and the city leaders are still negotiating a mutually acceptable agreement.