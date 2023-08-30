100 waves, 1,000 reasons

I have ridden thousands of waves in my life. These vary from perfectly peeling point breaks to board-snapping sandbars.

Some shone like mirrors of unbroken glass. Others had faces ruffled by offshore winds. Still others were thrashed after the wind turned onshore or side shore. Those aquatic humps had little in common other than that they were all masses of saltwater energy.

I rode them for the benefit of nobody but me. The few exceptions to my primarily selfish endeavors are the waves I rode at the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge. These were not solely for my enjoyment (although I did enjoy them quite a bit) but for the benefit of kids needing a mentor to help guide them through a sea of trouble.

I used to commentate the Boys to Men events until COVID sent us all scrambling to separate beaches where various teams raised money in lineups up and down our coast. Now, in these post-COVID days, we are again free to meet under one tent Sept. 16 at Mission Beach, just south of the roller coaster.

The concept of the 100 Wave Challenge is simple. Think of a walk-a-thon using surfboards rather than athletic shoes. Regardless of how well or poorly you surf, each of you is invited to join an established team, start your own team or ride solo.

As a side benefit, you will find yourself in the presence of some of the best surfers ever to touch wax. World champion Shaun Tomson and legendary barrel monster Damian Hobgood will once again share the aloha and the stoke for all on hand.

You can get involved by riding 100 waves, riding one wave, or no waves as you lounge in the shade, sipping complementary health drinks, enjoying a message or tasting the mountains of organic snacks. It’s all good if that’s your deal.

For many San Diego families, the 100 Wave Challenge is the weekend trip they look forward to every year. To become involved, contact event co-founder Joe Sigurdson at [email protected], or request a business card-sized flyer with a QR code by contacting Angelique at [email protected].

The goal this year is to raise $500,000 for kids needing positive mentors. What a great way for you and your family to spend a few hours and teach your children lessons they may never learn in any school. See you there.

Crossing the Bar

Three beloved La Jolla surfers, Buzzy Sipes, Guy Hansen and Craig Cranic, recently made the journey we will all someday take.

While I have no information on a memorial for Buzz or Guy, Craig’s wonderful life will be celebrated on Sep. 7 at 2 p.m. at Kellogg Park, the north end of La Jolla Shores.

Also, I’m grieved to report the passing of everyone’s best friend, Jim Machado, who is survived by his wife, Chris, and sons Justin and Rob.