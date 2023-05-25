Salute to Education honors students, teachers for exemplary work

ENCINITAS – The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Rancho Sante Fe Security Systems honored three dozen students and teachers from local public and private schools for their outstanding achievements on May 24 at the 26th annual Salute to Education.

For the ceremony, numerous schools across North County selected 20 students and 16 teachers who were recognized as integral parts of the community, both inside and outside of school.

The event also featured four of the Chamber’s Rising Star senior honorees, each of whom received scholarships at the event.

Since launching in November, the Rising Star program has honored a total of 24 high school seniors for their character, integrity, community and school involvement, love of learning, and ability to overcome challenging circumstances without compromising their education.

Out of the 24 Rising Stars this year, four students received a special scholarship during Wednesday’s Salute to Education ceremony: Mace Viemeister (San Dieguito Academy), Katie Kelley (La Costa Canyon High School), Will Cohen (Torrey Pines High School) and Shervin Goudarzi (Cayon Crest High School).

Each of the recipients were given gift cards from the event’s sponsors and a scholarship worth $325 for future usage for higher education once they graduate.

Denise Mueller, owner of Rancho Santa Fe Securities and founder of Salute to Education, and Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, read the names of the winning students and teachers and shared a special message submitted by each school for the

Students and teachers received their awards and recognition certificates from state and city representatives, including Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner; Shannon Bradley, director of constituent services for Rep. Mike Levin; Francine Busby, district representative for State Sen. Catherine Blakespear; Cipriano Vargas, president of Vista Unified School District board of trustees, and Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

“It feels great to be able to hand out and read all the dedications of these students and teachers,” Mueller said. “They are all exceptional people.”