Meet the team at Westmont of Encinitas, North County’s newest senior living

Apartment homes are available now; public grand opening Sept. 25-26

Westmont Living, a family-owned senior living provider headquartered in La Jolla, has just opened its 17th community on South El Camino Real in Encinitas.

The 93,467-square foot, two-story, contemporary coastal senior living community with many attractive amenities that appeal to an active lifestyle such as a fitness club staffed with occupational therapists; a heated, in-door pool; library; movie theater; and many common areas, walkways and dog relief area.

Beyond the amenities that make this Encinitas locale a great place to live; it’s the people who make it a perfect home. “It’s the intangible culture of caring that sets us apart,” says Charles Bloom, executive director, Westmont of Encinitas. “The quality of one’s life is enhanced by the people who work here because we work to make a difference in people’s lives.”

With the building now open and apartment leasing underway, the best people to talk to are community relations directors Alison White and Darcy Clevenger.

According to White, “We have 93 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments for independent and assisted living.

We are anticipating a group of active residents who enjoy our lifestyle and wellness programs like “Live your Way” and “Dine Your Way” as well as knowing we have support services such as onsite nurses, if needed.”

When asked about the most interesting building feature Clevenger responds, “Our living roof. It’s perfect in Encinitas. It improves storm-water management, offers better regulation of the building temperatures and provides an urban wildlife habitat. Everyone loves that!”

Stop by today for a tour at 1920 South El Camino Real in Encinitas; call (760) 452-6037; or visit www.westmontofencinitas.com.