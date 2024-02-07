Westmont’s newest senior living community opens in Carmel Valley

Westmont Living, a family-owned senior living provider, has just opened its fifth community in San Diego County.

Westmont of Carmel Valley is an approximately 135,000-square-foot, two-story, Mediterranean-style architecture featuring 101 studio, one- and two-bedroom private apartment homes for independent, assisted living, many with canyon views.

There are 17 memory care apartment homes called Compass Rose. Also on the property are five single-story duplex casitas with two bedrooms per unit. The property offers expansive common areas and signature amenities with dedicated areas for social gatherings; meeting rooms that can also be used by community groups; a library, movie theater, outdoor heated exercise pool, and fitness facility that is staffed with occupational, speech and physical therapists.

The building is staffed with licensed nurses 24 hours a day. Outdoor patios feature native plants, walking trails, a community garden and a pet park, with free parking for both residents and their guests.

“We are very excited to show San Diegans how special Westmont of Carmel Valley is, as it is nestled into Carmel Valley surrounded by natural canyon views,” said Maria Rossi, Regional Vice President of Operations. “The property and the building offer the perfect balance between convenience and comfort, and independence and care. This community really fits our mission to provide inspiring life experiences that enable our residents and their families to lead full and enriching lives.”

The project architect is Urbal Architecture and landscape design is done by Project Design Consultants. SRM is the general contractor and development partner for the two-story senior living community.

Signature programs offered by Westmont include Live Your Way®, a holistic approach to vitality based on the six dimensions of wellness: physical exercise, brain fitness, social events, spirituality, connectivity and lifelong learning; and Dine Your Way®, a program that offers residents options from a variety of menu choices at the time of their choosing.

Westmont Living, based in La Jolla, has more than 20 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors. The company is currently operating in communities in California and Oregon. Other San Diego County communities are Westmont of Encinitas, Westmont Town Court in Escondido, Westmont of La Mesa and Westmont of San Miguel Ranch.

To take a tour of the Carmel Valley community, please call 858-648-6152, or for more information, visit www.westmontofcarmelvalley.com.