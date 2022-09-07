Meet Suzy Sakha of Ting Internet

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presents Oktoberfest, Sunday, September 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This 26th annual Oktoberfest spans 1/3 of a mile along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road.

Back and better than ever, Oktoberfest celebrates our local German roots and culture, featuring traditional German food from Tarintino’s Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland, along with international refreshments and a selection of local artisan products. Highlights include a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair with more than 175 local vendors and a parade at noon.

The local craft beer garden celebrates San Diego’s craft beer scene with Duck Foot, Eppig, Firestone Walker, Hangar 24 and Helia breweries. For the first time, hard kombucha from Local Roots and hard cider from Bivouac Ciderworks will be offered. The Family Tent will exclusively serve beer from Burgeon Beer Co.

Live entertainment sponsored by Ting Internet includes music from the Bavarian Beer Garden Band, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet. Bach to Rock Encinitas will DJ the music at the Craft Beer Tent.

We caught up with Ting Internet’s Suzy Sakha about their involvement in the community and all things Encinitas. “Ting Internet is so excited to be bringing our ultrafast, symmetrical fiber internet to homes and businesses here. As proud Entertainment Sponsor for the second year in a row, we can’t wait to meet and chat with locals. We especially can’t wait for the Bavarian music dance troupes and music!”

“Being a member of the Chamber has helped us stay connected locally and offered opportunities and events to share our mission. Ting and ECC have a lot in common – we strive to support local non-profits, promote small businesses, and value the overall wellbeing of Encinitas.”

“I moved to San Diego when I was 2 years old, attended college here and never considered leaving! I began working for Ting in 2021 as the Marketing Manager for our North Coastal San Diego markets and love it.”

“My perfect day in Encinitas starts with a stroll on the beach enjoying my iced vanilla latte from Pannikin Coffee & Tea and ends eating tacos from The Taco Stand at Moonlight Beach. Like most locals, I’m a sucker for a good sunset. I can’t imagine a better place to call home.”