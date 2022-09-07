National Preparedness Month — Are you ready for an emergency?

As San Diego County has experienced with the recent heatwave, a wildfire or planned power outage to conserve energy can occur at any time of the year.

September is National Preparedness Month and a good reminder that preparing and protecting your home or business in the event of a wildfire or other unexpected event is a daily reality.

A top priority for Cox during a wildfire or other natural disaster is to keep customers connected so they can stay informed, check in with family and friends, and even access their shows and movies while away from home.

Cox also works hard to keep business customers, including hospitals and offices of Emergency Services, connected so they can continue to serve their customers and the public.

Cox prepares all year long for wildfires by reviewing its business continuity plan and running through mock wildfire events so employees in all facets of its operations will be prepared and know their role and responsibilities during a natural disaster.

When strong winds and other weather conditions create an increased risk for wildfires, the local power company may notify their residential customers, and business customers like Cox, that they’ll be implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). In the event of a PSPS, Cox services may be interrupted in a neighborhood where power will be shut off.

During a wildfire or PSPS, Cox works closely with the power company and public safety agencies to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of its network and facilities to keep customers connected.

Here are some ways Cox customers can be prepared for a disaster or unexpected event like a wildfire or Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Corded landlines and backup battery recommended Cox Voice customers should keep corded landlines and a fully charged backup battery for phone modems in case of emergency. To purchase a battery, call 855-324-7700 or visit your local Cox store.

Get updates on Cox’s Twitter handle

In the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, wildfire or natural disaster, Cox will post service outage updates, tips and other important information on Twitter. Follow @coxcalifornia.

Download Cox apps before a wildfire or PSPS occurs

• Cox app – Check on outages, stay up to date with text alerts and manage your account.

• Cox Contour app – Cox TV customers can access the latest news and weather and stream favorite content to their smartphones and tablets.

Portable generators

If your power goes out, a generator may prolong your services, if your Cox service location still has power. Check your generator owner’s manual for details on power capacity and safe operation.

Have Cox Homelife Security? It will continue working with these limited functions.

Update contact info

In advance of wildfire season, update your preferred contact information to receive emergency and outage notices.

Disaster Relief Protections

You could be eligible for consumer disaster relief protections if your Cox Voice service goes out during a state of emergency declared by the California Governor’s Office or the President of the United States.

Disaster relief protections include waiver of a one time activation fee for establishing remote call forwarding. Visit cox.com/CaliforniaAssist.