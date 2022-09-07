Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

VISTA — Come join the 14th Fall Fun Festival between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.

The event is free for all visitors. Children’s crafts will include painting pumpkins, macaroni necklaces, a beanbag toss, worms discovery, and other fall activities. This year’s festival also features a plant sale from GrowGetters, and vendors will sell their jewelry and other crafts.

Amigos de Vista Lions will sell a barbecue lunch at the festival, and snacks and water will be available for sale.

This year’s Scarecrow Contest will be for scarecrows constructed at home. Register and pick up scarecrow supplies at the Children’s Garden between 10 am and 2 pm Oct. 8 or between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 14 A deposit of $10 covers the armature (sticks), a head, stuffing, and whatever clothes you choose from our collection. $5 will be returned to you when the completed scarecrow is brought back to the Gardens. Create your scarecrow at home using your own colorful clothes and bling. Bring your completed scarecrow to the Gardens for judging on Oct. 14 or October 15. Home-made scarecrows can also be registered for the contest for $5 that day.

Judges will choose winners, and gift card and other prizes will be delivered to three creative families. Scarecrows will stay at the Gardens through Aug. 1, 2023.

Vendors are still welcome to apply – see Events page at the Fall Fun Festival website.

Walk the 14 acres of Gardens filled with rare plants, our new Children’s Garden Discovery Trail, Ricardo Breceda sculptures, and intriguing water features.