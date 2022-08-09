Meet Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce

I am thrilled to be partnering with The Coast News to bring you the latest news and information from the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in this new bi-weekly column “Encinitas Chamber Chatter.” In this space we will highlight some of our favorite things and people in the Encinitas community, let you be the first to know about some of the exciting new and emerging businesses in the area and give you a head’s up on upcoming opportunities and events happening in this oceanside gem that we get to call home.

Throughout my time in North County, you may have seen me at Ecofest, Oktoberfest, Encinitas Wine & Food Festival or another event that was produced by Yardley Enterprises. Now as CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, I am grateful to focus my attention on the ever growing and changing business landscape. It’s not all tacos and surfing – our community is extremely rich and diverse which makes my work at the Chamber so rewarding. I believe “we are all better together” and like to cultivate relationships that empower our community and businesses.”

Although the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has been in operation for more than 60 years, residents may not be aware of all we do within the Encinitas business community. We believe in supporting local, and in advocating and promoting a healthy and prosperous business environment, which improves and preserves the quality of life in the Encinitas community. Through our engagement and relationships throughout San Diego County, we in turn help our local businesses grow and thrive.

Our many Chamber networking opportunities held around town like the monthly Moonlight Mixers, Coffee Connections, Chamber on Tap, and other development tools, help professionals easily connect and collaborate with their peers. And our 5 major annual events — from our regionally renowned Oktoberfest (one of my favorites!) to our Salute to Education, State of the City, Senior/Business/Health Expo and Rising Stars bring awareness to our businesses while also creating exciting free events for the Encinitas community.