Meet San Marcos Chamber member Brian Rott, president and CEO of Cart Mart

Cart Mart is a nationwide dealer of golf cars, utility and low speed vehicles that has been in business since 1959 and has called San Marcos homes since 1971. They offer a full array of services such as rentals, parts, accessories, and repairs.

Cart Mart has been a long-time member of the San Marcos Chamber. We took some time to talk with President & CEO Brian Rott.

What sets you apart from others in your industry?

“As the oldest dealer in the industry, nobody has been doing this longer than Cart Mart. For starters, our history sets us apart. Next is our reputation for doing things right. We treat customers like family, and since we offer all major brands under one roof, we give our customers memorable experiences that keep them coming back.”

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers?

“We get asked all the time: “How do I make a golf car street legal?”. The answer is, you cant! Only low speed vehicles (LSV’s) are able to be legally driven on public roads up to 35 MPH. A modified golf car is NOT an LSV so be careful not to fall into that trap. Golf cars don’t do well on roads, but LSV’s do.”

What is your favorite business success story?

“We have had a lot of great success stories in our 63 years in business. The fact that we have been able to open up 7 new locations over the past 5 years is something we are very proud of. Starting with one location in San Marcos, we now manage 7 throughout California, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. We are proud that we have such a great team that helps us get that done.”

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber?

We remain members of the SMCC because we support local business and want to be a resource to others in the community. It’s important to support the local businesses and we are trying to do our part in the community.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber?

“We look to be a resource to others in our business community and to find ways to keep business locally.”

What’s your best piece of business advice?

“Treat others like you want to be treated (the Golden Rule). Take care of your employees and they will take care of your customers. And, Make it happen!”