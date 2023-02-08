Meet David DaCosta, Chairman of the Board of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce

Founder of DaCosta Properties and a member of the San Diego real estate community since 2001, David DaCosta prides himself on being involved in the community. A native of Kingston, Jamaica, he is the former owner of Jamroc 101, and served as a top producer in business development and financial services for Fortune 500 companies.

David is the current Chairman of the Board of the Encinitas Chamber and has been a Chamber Ambassador for 18 years. Living and working in San Diego for over 35 years has given him a great network of connections throughout the county.

“I joined the Chamber originally to promote my family restaurant and to connect with the community,” said David. “I found that my experience across these various industries – restaurant, customer service, corporate and real estate – helped me be a valuable asset to the Encinitas Chamber and other businesses in the area.”

“At the core of what I do runs a common theme of service, connection, trust and community. As the current Chairman, I try to reflect these values in my relationship with members.”

“Whether it be at a Moonlight Mixer, facilitating Coffee Connections, or volunteering at Oktoberfest, I enjoy connecting with members and recruiting others to join, as it’s such an important organization that supports the growth and commerce of Encinitas.”

David is also a Senior Real Estate specialist, authoring Downsizing with Distinction (free download here), which is an effective guide for seniors on the benefits of downsizing, outlining housing options for changing needs and how to sell your current home for the most money possible.

“I was sitting with my wife 6 years ago, looked around the house and realized we had an overabundance of unused space. We decided it was time for us to downsize. Within just 7-8 weeks, we sold our home and moved! I love helping people navigate this next life chapter, and our experience was the impetus for the book.”

David and DaCosta Properties – Harcourts Prime Properties will have a booth at the Senior Expo on Saturday, February 25th from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. This free public event is brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas. “I encourage everyone retiring soon, those that are retired and families of aging individuals to attend.”

“Why Encinitas? …I’m a beach lover — Moonlight Beach and Beacons are my favorites. I frequent the coffee and luncheon places between Encinitas and Leucadia as I’m always happy to “network” with the newest chamber member and talk real estate too. It’s just the total vibe mon!”

Join us at the Encinitas Chamber ’ s FREE SENIOR EXPO

Saturday February 25

9AM-1PM

Encinitas Community/Senior Center

1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas