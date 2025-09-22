Marketing: Expense or investment?

I’ll attend a conference next week, using the opportunity to hawk my books. I’m bringing several dozen copies, and I bought an oversized poster of the cover to bring attention to my table.

I’ve also acquired a Square sales pad to make it easy for buyers to give me their money. Total investment: $80.

The saying, “It takes money to make money,” obviously applies to marketing. Tell folks that you’re there and why they need you, or they won’t understand that they should buy from you.

Two women I met recently should learn this lesson. They’re part of a team of three writing a book explaining reverse mortgages to the recently widowed. This book will help sell their services, which typically generate $10,000 sales commissions.

The third team member (a marketing professional) wants AARP Magazine to run a story about this book. If her pitch is successful, she could potentially expose them to a huge, targeted market.

Developing this book makes lots of sense. Multiple studies show many widows are unfamiliar with the financial arrangements their husbands made previously. This makes them vulnerable…and nobody wants to feel vulnerable.

What I can’t understand is these two women refusing to get professional assistance for their editing, book design or promotional materials. Combined, these services would cost under $5,000 and make their presentation significantly more visually appealing.

The marketer can’t understand it either.

You might well ask if they’ll sell $5,000 more in books by making the investment, and the answer’s “probably not.” So why do it? This book demonstrates believability, presenting three experts with their act together. If they sell just one more reverse mortgage (the real objective), they’re guaranteed a positive ROI.

After all, published authors typically have instant credibility.

Increasingly, I hear that using Canva or ChatGPT to edit and design is “good enough.” But when making first impressions on your sales prospects, is “good enough” worth settling for?

I’m reminded of the phrase, “Stepping over dollars to pick up pennies.” These two women are apparently allowing the immediate savings to take priority over the long-term value of investing in their business.

From my corner it’s short-sighted and won’t deliver the impression of their respective businesses they hope it will. In the long run, they’re sure to regret this decision.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

