Man who stabbed girlfriend 20 times gets 50 years to life

ESCONDIDO — A man who stabbed his girlfriend more than 20 times in front of her children in Escondido was sentenced on May 29 to 50 years to life in state prison.

Arturo Ulloa, 43, was found guilty earlier this year for the Feb. 1, 2023, attack at the couple’s apartment on North Quince Street.

The victim awoke that morning to Ulloa strangling her, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. At some point, he stopped, but then began strangling her again, the DA’s Office said.

As she attempted to flee, Ulloa stabbed her over 20 times with five different knives, according to prosecutors, who said the victim’s children – ages 4 and 7 – witnessed the crime and ran to a neighbor for help.

Ulloa allegedly then fled the scene and tried to carjack someone.

A Vista jury convicted Ulloa in January of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, attempted carjacking and child endangerment.

The DA’s Office said Ulloa also has 11 prior convictions for armed robbery.

A GoFundMe page created last year to raise funds for the victim’s medical expenses stated that she sustained injuries to her head, face, hands, arms, torso and throat.

“This was a vicious crime, committed in front of the victim’s children,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan. “It’s incredible that she survived the attack and a testament to her resiliency and bravery that she was able to testify during the trial. Today, a measure of justice has been delivered.”

The District Attorney’s Office said strangulation in domestic violence incidents is a common precursor to homicide. Other forms of domestic violence include physical aggression, sexual abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, stalking and financial abuse.

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is being abused was advised to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The DA’s Office also lists additional resources at www.sdcda.org/helping/domestic-violence, and provides free support services at One Safe Place: The North County Family Justice Center located in San Marcos for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, hate crimes, human trafficking, elder abuse and more.