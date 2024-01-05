Man killed in single-vehicle crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A man was killed in San Marcos on New Year’s Day after his vehicle collided with a traffic signal pole, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the scene of the crash at South Santa Fe Avenue and North Rancho Santa Fe Road. They discovered a white truck, with one male occupant, that had rolled and caught on fire.

The victim, 29-year-old Misael Figueroa-Gallardo, was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries, according to Sgt. Charles Morreale.

An initial investigation determined that the truck was going north on North Rancho Santa Fe Road when it attempted to turn onto South Santa Fe Avenue and then struck the pole, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It is unknown at this time whether a medical emergency, drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200 or the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5281.