A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday after his car collided head-on with several palm trees along Carlsbad Boulevard. Courtesy Noah Hendrickson
Man injured after car hits trees along Carlsbad Blvd

by Laura Place

CARLSBAD — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday after his car collided head-on with several palm trees along Carlsbad Boulevard near Turnarounds Beach. 

The collision occurred around 5:40 a.m. on June 6 in the 6100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. According to Carlsbad Police Sgt. Travis Anderson, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and traveled onto the median, where it collided head-first with several palm trees. 

Between two and three trees were uprooted during the collision. 

Anderson said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision, but few other details are known. 

Carlsbad Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

