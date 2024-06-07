Man injured after car hits trees along Carlsbad Blvd

CARLSBAD — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday after his car collided head-on with several palm trees along Carlsbad Boulevard near Turnarounds Beach.

The collision occurred around 5:40 a.m. on June 6 in the 6100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. According to Carlsbad Police Sgt. Travis Anderson, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and traveled onto the median, where it collided head-first with several palm trees.

Between two and three trees were uprooted during the collision.

Anderson said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision, but few other details are known.

Carlsbad Police are continuing to investigate the collision.