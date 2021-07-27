Man fatally struck by train at Carlsbad Village Station

CARLSBAD — A man was fatally struck July 26 by an Amtrak Surfliner train at the Carlsbad Village Station.

The unidentified victim was hit just after 9:20 a.m. and died at the scene, according to a sheriff’s statement, which said the train was traveling at about 84 mph and passing through the station when the man was struck.

The victim was not immediately identified.

The North County Transit District sent buses to the station to pick up train passengers affected by the deadly collision, according to an NCTD social media post.