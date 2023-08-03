Man, 49, arrested in Vista for alleged assault on parents, neighbor, dog

VISTA — A man was arrested on Aug. 2 in Vista on suspicion of elder abuse, attempted murder, burglary and animal cruelty following a string of alleged attacks against his parents, a neighbor and a dog.

Barry James Knowlton, 49, reportedly attacked his elderly parents around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Via Christina, near Jim Porter Parkway.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Knowlton choked his mother multiple times and repeatedly punched his father in the face before getting on top of the older man and choking him while covering his mouth to stop him from breathing.

“At one point, he just stopped his focus on his dad and went outside,” Sgt. Marcello Orsini said.

Knowlton then went to a neighbor’s home and attacked a small dog, also getting into a fight with the owner, law enforcement said.

Both the neighbor and Knowlton’s mother contacted police, who arrived on the scene and arrested Knowlton without incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

Orsini said all victims are expected to make a full recovery. The father, believed to be in his early 80s, and the mother, in her late 70s, were treated for injuries to their neck and face.

The neighbor was treated for a hand injury, and the dog is also recovering from its injuries,

Orsini said the department has been unable to get a statement from Knowlton regarding the incident.

