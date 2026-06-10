Make summer gatherings more meaningful at TERI

Summer has a way of bringing people together. It’s the season of family reunions, milestone birthdays, anniversaries, graduation celebrations, and company picnics.

Whether you’re reconnecting with relatives from across the country or recognizing employees for a job well done, the right setting turns an event into a lasting memory.

Tucked among the rolling hills of North San Diego County, TERI Campus of Life offers a collection of unique private event spaces that feel a world away from the typical banquet room or crowded park. With 12 distinct options, there’s an indoor or outdoor setting for everything from intimate family dinners to large celebrations.

Imagine a summer sunset in TERI’s Central Park, where relatives can enjoy lawn games and raise a toast as the sun slips behind the hills of Twin Oaks Valley. Or picture a relaxed dinner on TERI’s Brickyard Terrace and Barn. From oak-shaded courtyards and charming outdoor decks to indoor spaces, every option offers a backdrop that feels both beautiful and personal.

For companies looking to bring employees together, TERI offers a refreshing alternative to the usual event venue that employees will look forward to.

What makes gathering at TERI even more meaningful is the impact behind every reservation. TERI is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to live their fullest lives. Every venue rental directly supports TERI’s programs and services that create opportunities, enrichment and belonging for people with special needs and their families.

That means your reunion does more than reconnect generations. Your company gathering does more than boost morale. You’re helping create opportunities for individuals and families in San Diego.

This summer, gather with purpose. Celebrate life’s milestones, strengthen workplace connections, and create unforgettable memories all while supporting a mission that changes lives.

To learn more about TERI venue rentals and the private event spaces available at the Campus of Life in San Marcos, visit​ tericampusoflife.org and discover how your next event can make a lasting impact.