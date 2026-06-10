Leading Note launches new group music classes in August

This August, Leading Note Studios is expanding its music education programs with exciting new group classes at its Encinitas and San Marcos locations. Designed for students of all experience levels, these classes provide a fun, social, and affordable way to learn music while building confidence and community.

New offerings include Guitar Group Lessons, Ukulele Group Lessons, and a Pop/Rock Choir. Whether students are picking up an instrument for the first time or looking to strengthen existing skills, group instruction creates an engaging environment where learning becomes a shared experience.

Leading Note Studios has built a reputation throughout North County for providing high-quality music education in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Students of all ages are encouraged to explore their creativity, develop musicianship, and enjoy the process of making music with others.

Group classes offer a unique opportunity to collaborate, perform, and stay motivated alongside fellow musicians. From learning favorite songs on guitar or ukulele to singing popular hits with the choir, participants will gain valuable skills while having fun.

Classes begin in August, with enrollment now open. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Discover the joy of learning music together. Call Leading Note Studios in Encinitas at (760) 753-7002 or San Marcos at (760) 805-0307 to learn more and reserve your spot in one of our new group programs today.