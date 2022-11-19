Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday.

Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the days following, but slowly saw her lead overtaken at 48.49% compared to Maienschein’s 51.51%.

This will be Maienschein’s sixth and final term in the state Assembly, under the state’s 12-year term limit

for those elected to the state legislature in or after 2012. This will also be his first year representing the

76th District, rather than 77th, following last year’s redistricting process.

“Thank you to the voters of the 76th district for electing me. I’m deeply honored by the trust placed in me

and look forward to getting to work,” Maienschein said.

Bruce-Lane agreed to concede the race with 15,000 ballots remaining to be counted in San Diego County,

stating that her win no longer seemed possible in a Friday statement. She also thanked her supporters and

wished Maienschein the best in his upcoming term.

“While the results show there was broad and strong support, it has become clear that I will not be able to

win this seat in the State Assembly this election cycle,” Bruce-Lane said. “I look forward to continuing to

dedicate my time and energy to help us move forward and continue to create not only a healthy San Diego

region but a thriving California for the people.”

Redrawn districting lines moved much of what was the former 77th district into the 76th, including the

more Republican-leaning areas of Escondido and San Marcos.

The strengthened conservative constituency may be what contributed to Maienschein’s smaller lead as of

Friday of 4,600 votes compared to the 2020 election when he defeated June Cutter by closer to 22,000

votes.

Updated election results for San Diego County are available at sdvote.com and for statewide races at

electionresults.sos.ca.gov.

