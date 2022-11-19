Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants.

In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with

food insecurity and developing women in leadership. For her work in the Junior

League of San Diego, Nall was selected as the 2020 winner of the prestigious

Association of Junior Leagues International Rising Star Award. She also serves

as part of Empowered Women, an Oceanside-based non-profit dedicated to

educating and elevating women in business/entrepreneurs, promoting diversity in

business leadership, and serving the local community. Her upcoming appearances

include Oceanside’s Holiday Tree Lighting event, a Nov. 19 30-Minute Beach Cleanup and the Long Beach Turkey Trot.

“I’m so honored to have won this title, and look forward to continuing to make a

meaningful contribution to my community. The Mrs. Southern California title gives me

the opportunity to expand the range of non-profits I serve, and increase visibility for the

great work done by these organizations.”

The annual pageant is organized by Justin Rudd of Long Beach. Each of the titleholders

is offered a contract to participate in events run by Community Action Team, Rudd’s

non-profit, throughout the year. Titleholders were selected by a panel of judges, who

looked for personality, self-confidence, and articulate communication during an interview

and onstage question, as well as poise, confidence, energy, and overall presentation in

upscale-casual wear and evening wear.