Who’s News: 11/25/22

RISING STARS

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Stars for November, honored Nov. 15, included Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy, Julia Metzger from Oceanside High School, Joseph Molano from El Camino High School and Noe Hernandez from Coastal Academy High School.

The program, in its second year, aims to champion students who have overcome significant challenges in their lives, but have managed to keep, or get back on track with their education.

SOLO STAR

McDaniel College student AnnMarie Walker, of Oceanside, performed in the Student Solo Recital on Nov. 11. The recital featured a selection of vocal and instrumental soloists performing a wide variety of music spanning from classical to contemporary.

JOIN THE GARDEN

San Diego Botanic Garden is launching a Cyber Week sale for basic memberships November 23 through Nov. 28. Local San Diegans can incorporate a new routine into the year ahead with 15% off online basic levels when choosing the “New Member Cyber 15” for new members. Visit sdbg.org/membership.

LIGHT THE WAY

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is hosting Light the Way, its annual fundraising campaign that supports San Diego kids spending their holidays at the hospital. Find all the details on Rady Children’s holiday events and giving options, including year-end giving, at radyfoundation.org.

The Rady Children’s Ice Rink, is in the Central Promenade at Arts District Liberty Station, running through Jan. 8. Dec. 14 will be a Light the Way parade on Rady Children’s main campus. City of San Diego lifeguards, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel, parade their vehicles around the hospital while patients and their families shine flashlights from their hospital room windows.

NEW CEO FOR WRC

The Women’s Resource Center, a domestic violence and sexual assault nonprofit organization in North San Diego County, announced Stephanie Miller, LMFT as the organization’s new CEO. Miller joins WRC from The Delores Project in Denver, Colorado.

NEW HOMES

The California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded the city of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program.

The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments.

WILDLIFE HELP

At its Nov. 15 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California.

A $4.72 million grant went to the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains for a project to develop the planning, designs and environmental review for a wildlife overpass across Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass Region near Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County.

TOP RESEARCHERS

Scripps Health announced that 13 of its research scientists were named this year to Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers list, which features researchers in fields spanning biology and biochemistry, chemistry, immunology, microbiology, pharmacology and toxicology.