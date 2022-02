Each year Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and Fox 5-San Diego, “draft” two teams of puppies who compete nose-to-nose during the Super Bowl Sunday Fox 5 Puppy Bowl. Viewers can also cheer on Spangles, Firework and Marcus, three Helen Woodward Animal Center pups who made it to this year’s Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. Visit SDpets.org.