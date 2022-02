The first LEGO model to be added to Miniland U.S.A. at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad in two years, a replica of SoFi Stadium, will be more than 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and more than 4 feet tall. It will take a team of 25 Model Builders more than 6,000 hours and require more than 500,000 LEGO bricks to complete the final model before it’s installed this spring. It will break the current Guinness World Record held by Lego’s Deutschland Resort replica of Munich’s Allianz Arena.