Mustangs boys soccer aims for school’s first league title

ENCINITAS — In his fourth year as head coach of the San Dieguito Academy boys soccer team, Michael Elenz-Martin believes he has a winner on his hands.

The Mustangs have never won a league title in boys varsity soccer, but find themselves in a position to do just that with a league record of 4-1-2, tied for first place with Carlsbad High, heading into Thursday’s Coastal North County League matchup against Torrey Pines.

If things go according to plan, SDA might jump to the Open Division in CIF play.

Although the Mustangs made it to the finals of the CIF San Diego Section Division II tournament last year — falling to Valhalla High, 2-1 — this season’s success is still somewhat surprising because of what the team lost after last year.

“We lost 17 seniors from last year and that was a huge concern in the preseason with leadership,” Elenz-Martin said. “I’m just trying to build a different culture where everything is a positive and rewarding atmosphere and making sure everyone on the bench is bought in.”

Seniors Owen Day, Lucas Casazza and Jackson Miller have taken the reins of this year’s team, on and off the field.

“Those guys are the core leadership team, but I tell these guys that if one of them goes down there is still a lot of responsibility for them on the bench, in training and everywhere else,” Elenz-Martin.

At an overall record of 13-4-5, the Mustangs are not only on top of the Coastal League but also sit in fourth place in the official CIF Division I Power Rankings.

“We knocked off San Pasqual this year who are undefeated in their league and we’ve done some amazing things so far, but for me, we have to win the league,” Elenz-Martin said. “Power rankings and all that, we’re not worried about it. If we win league, then the rankings will take care of themselves.”

With three league games left before the start of playoffs, all against teams they have already faced, the Mustangs are confident but also know it doesn’t take much to derail a season even at this stage.

“It only takes a couple of games to really stop us from where we want to go,” Elenz-Martin said.

Historically, San Dieguito Academy has not been known as an athletic powerhouse, so capping a successful season with a league title is important for maintaining the program’s momentum.

“We’re trying to hit some remarkable record-breaking results and it will be important for the younger teams to keep the standards really high,” Elenz-Martin said. “To watch the varsity and spend that extra time and see these guys in action.”

The Mustangs will host Senior Night on Feb. 8 against Carlsbad High, the team’s final home game of the regular season.

“This next week of training and games are really critical for us to keep the focus we have going right now,” Elenz-Martin said. “But all of these guys are very smart, and I think we are looking as good as we can hope right now.”