Local nonprofits seek artists, art coordinator for upcoming projects

REGION — Local art initiatives are ramping up as an Oceanside downtown business group seeks to hire an art coordinator to help choose the best mural design for the Oceanside Transit Center’s pedestrian tunnel, while an Encinitas-based art gallery seeks artists to display work in upcoming exhibits.

Art that Excites, a MainStreet Oceanside program that handles curating public art murals throughout Downtown Oceanside, has partnered with the North County Transit District (NCTD) to create two murals at the Oceanside Transit Center: one on the side of the parking structure and another in the pedestrian tunnel.

While final installation of the parking structure’s mural is anticipated by July, MainStreet has recently issued a call for an art coordinator to submit a proposal that would support selecting the best design for the tunnel.

Applicants do not have to be Oceanside residents, however MainStreet is encouraging local art coordinators to submit proposals.

According to the non-profit, the selected applicant must be capable of providing a “professional and quality service” while working together with MainStreet and NCTD.

Proposals will be accepted until June 14 at 5 p.m. The winning proposal will be notified by July 19.

The art coordinator will be expected to support art outreach beginning in July through August with the expectation to deliver a one-page summary of the outreach plan to MainStreet and NCTD by Sept. 1.

The art coordinator will act as a non-voting member to assist the design committee in the following request for proposals period:

Reviewing initial proposals to select the top five artists between Dec. 1 and Jan. 15, 2025,

Reviewing the final proposals of the top five arts to determine the top three for public voting between Feb. 15 and March 15, 2025.

The art coordinator will also be expected to support public outreach events for the public selection of the final artists.

In other regional art news, the San Dieguito Art Guild’s Off Track Gallery in Encinitas is inviting Southern California artists, including non-members of the guild, to submit artwork for its upcoming Small Image Show in July.

Cash awards will be given for Best of Show and first place in five categories.

According to the guild, the exhibit offers “excellent sales potential due to local and tourist walk-in traffic.”

Show entries are accepted until June 19 or once the guild reaches 100 entries. For questions, email [email protected].

A reception for all artists and the award ceremony for winners will occur on June 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of Encinitas’ Art Night.

The nearly 60-year-old guild is also seeking local artists to become members, which includes regularly exhibiting and selling artwork at the Off Track Gallery. Membership involves fees for joining the guild, showcasing artwork, and a percentage of sales.

The guild requires potential members to participate in three monthly shows before being eligible to lease gallery space.

For more information, go to OffTrackGallery.com/membership. For questions about artwork that is displayed on a wall, contact Haixin Li at [email protected]. For questions about artwork that is displayed on a shelf, contact Marcy Evers at [email protected].