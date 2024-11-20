Oceanside seeking artists for pedestrian tunnel mural

OCEANSIDE — A downtown business organization is asking artists to submit their ideas for a mural to enliven the bland, gray walls of an underground pedestrian tunnel at the Oceanside Transit Center.

MainStreet Oceanside has launched a call for artists to transform the tunnel “into a large-scale art project that reflects Oceanside’s cultural and environmental character” that thousands of daily commuters could experience.

According to both MainStreet Oceanside and the North County Transit District, the Oceanside Transit Center is the primary transportation hub for North County, serving as a critical connection point for both the Coaster and Sprinter rail lines, Breeze bus service, and Amtrak and Metrolink rail services.

The project is part of MainStreet’s “Art That Excites” program, which seeks to enhance the downtown area’s cultural and visual landscape through various public art pieces like the recently completed mural on the Oceanside Transit Center’s parking garage, completed by San Diego artist Jonny Pucci.

“This tunnel project represents a wonderful collaboration with the local neighborhood, MainStreet Oceanside and NCTD to create a community-inspired representation of Oceanside’s unique history and diverse culture while increasing the space’s desirability and enjoyment for both locals and visitors,” said Jane Marshall, president of the Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association and design committee liaison for MainStreet Oceanside.

The total project cost for the Oceanside pedestrian tunnel is estimated to be approximately $231,000.

North County Transit District received a $144,000 grant from the California Department of Transportation’s Clean California Local Grant program to support the pedestrian tunnel art project. Beyond art, the grant will also fund additional security improvements including cameras and speakers that aim to increase safety for pedestrians using the transit center and its tunnel.

The request for qualifications (RFQ) is open to all artists and collaborative artist teams, and locals are encouraged to apply. The project’s scope will include designing and installing art that reflects Oceanside’s character on the tunnel walls, with an opportunity to expand the design onto the ramps and stairway walls leading to the tunnel.

The selected artist or team will receive $165,000 for the project.

The submission deadline is 1 p.m. on Dec. 6. Applicants must provide proof of insurance and meet all submission criteria outlined in the RFQ, which is available at www.mainstreetoceanside.com/artthatexcites.