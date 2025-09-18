Local fire officials, SDG&E urge collaboration ahead of fire season

REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric leaders joined fire-prevention and emergency response experts today to discuss San Diego County’s coordinated approach to wildfires as fire season approaches and urge inter-agency collaboration.

SDG&E was joined by Cal Fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and 2-1-1 San Diego to showcase wildfire response technology and encourage local, state, and federal agencies to collaborate year-round, as well as urge the community to take an active role.

“Preparedness is our greatest defense against wildfire,” said Scott Crider, president of SDG&E. “We’re investing in advanced technology and expanding our wildfire prevention efforts to protect the region from devastating fires. True resilience comes from partnership — working hand-in-hand with local emergency responders, agencies and customers to stay ready and keep each other safe.”

The meeting took place in SDG&E’s Emergency Operations Center, where leaders reflected on last year’s fire season, “when the region experienced record-setting wind speeds and critically dry conditions.” As of Wednesday, more than 6,800 wildfires have already burned more than 500,000 acres across California this year, with several still active.

Dry fuels and high winds are expected to intensify through the remainder of the year, the leaders said at the news conference.

“What once was a fire season has now become a fire year,” said Tony Mecham, fire chief of Cal Fire San Diego and San Diego County Fire. “With historically low live fuel moisture levels across the county, we urge residents to remain vigilant, with preparation and awareness never on pause.”

The event also provided an opportunity for SDG&E to showcase the Wildfire and Climate Resilience Center, which features wall-to-wall monitors displaying live fire-weather maps, virtual wildfire simulation technology, AI-powered forecast models, and real-time preparedness resources.

San Diego Fire-Rescue is in the process of growing its response capabilities, including the addition of a new firefighting helicopter later this year. Even so, officials noted that even coastal neighborhoods can be impacted, as fire conditions may shift quickly. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, stay informed and take simple steps such as assembling go-bags and identifying multiple evacuation routes, a statement from the emergency response groups read.

“In San Diego, wildfires aren’t a matter of if; they are a matter of when,” said Chief Robert Logan of San Diego Fire-Rescue. “Together, we can all do our part to be ready and resilient. Have a go-bag, know your evacuation routes, and talk with your loved ones about your emergency plan.”

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, said he was working in Washington, D.C., to secure resources for Californians to fight fires.

“I’m working to provide real solutions to address the frequency and severity of wildfires, including advancing my Fix Our Forests Act and Save Our Sequoias Act,” Peters said. “While I push to provide the relief we desperately need, San Diegans should utilize local resources to make their homes more fire resistant, create an evacuation plan and stay up to date with emergency guidance.”

The groups also encouraged the use of 2-1-1 San Diego, which provides 24/7 access to health, housing and disaster assistance.

“In times of crisis, we make connections to provide up-to-date information on power shutoffs, emergency shelters and recovery resources,” said William York, president and CEO of 211 San Diego. “Whether it’s a regional or local crisis or an everyday struggle, 211 is San Diegans helping San Diegans.”

To receive alerts about Public Safety Power Shutoff updates, fire weather conditions, outage maps and safety tips, visit sdge.com/Alerts-SDGE.