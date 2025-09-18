Escondido mom creates ‘Tiny Claygrounds’ for kids and families

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido mom has launched a new, handmade toy business featuring compact, wooden and clay play kits designed to inspire imaginative, portable play options for families.

Cecilia Patrizi’s Tiny Claygrounds offer families a Montessori-inspired, whimsical, charming and educational alternative to screen time, according to the toy maker.

“Each kit is like carrying a little world wherever you go,” Patrizi said. “As a mom, I love knowing kids can open it up anywhere, at home, at a restaurant, or on a plane, and instantly jump into their own story.”

The kits are crafted from a wooden keepsake box and made complete with a personalized peg doll, providing children with a way to see themselves in their own tiny, clay world. The kits also come with magnetic accessories, hand painted scenes, and interactive props, which transport the kids into various tiny places like a farm, a pizza shop, Santa’s workshop, or a day at the beach.

The compact size also allows for easy clean-up, organization and travel.

Making toys from scratch for her children has been a favorite pastime for Patrizi, who considers herself a lifelong crafter.

“When I watched my 4-year-old son light up seeing his own peg character in a tiny make-believe world, I knew others should experience that joy,” she said. “So, I created these kits with love, imagination, and intention.”

Tiny Claygrounds are now available on Etsy and shipping nationwide from Escondido.