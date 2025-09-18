The Coast News Group
Tiny Claygrounds
Ceci Patrizi features Santa's workshop among her Tiny Claygrounds designs. Courtesy photo
Escondido mom creates ‘Tiny Claygrounds’ for kids and families

by Samantha Nelson7

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido mom has launched a new, handmade toy business featuring compact, wooden and clay play kits designed to inspire imaginative, portable play options for families.

Cecilia Patrizi’s Tiny Claygrounds offer families a Montessori-inspired, whimsical, charming and educational alternative to screen time, according to the toy maker.

“Each kit is like carrying a little world wherever you go,” Patrizi said. “As a mom, I love knowing kids can open it up anywhere, at home, at a restaurant, or on a plane, and instantly jump into their own story.”

Tiny Claygrounds
A Tiny Clayground farm. Courtesy photo.

The kits are crafted from a wooden keepsake box and made complete with a personalized peg doll, providing children with a way to see themselves in their own tiny, clay world. The kits also come with magnetic accessories, hand painted scenes, and interactive props, which transport the kids into various tiny places like a farm, a pizza shop, Santa’s workshop, or a day at the beach.

The compact size also allows for easy clean-up, organization and travel.

Tiny Claygrounds
Spending time in a Tiny Clayground pizza shop. Courtesy photo.

Making toys from scratch for her children has been a favorite pastime for Patrizi, who considers herself a lifelong crafter.

“When I watched my 4-year-old son light up seeing his own peg character in a tiny make-believe world, I knew others should experience that joy,” she said. “So, I created these kits with love, imagination, and intention.”

Tiny Claygrounds are now available on Etsy and shipping nationwide from Escondido.

Tiny Claygrounds founder Cecelia Patrizi with her family. Courtesy photo.
Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

