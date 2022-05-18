Cycling community mourns death of rising star Anna Moriah Wilson

REGION — The local cycling community is mourning the loss of Anna Moriah Wilson, a talented young cyclist who was shot and killed last week in Austin, Texas, according to a May 14 report from the Austin Police Department.

Wilson, a 25-year-old Vermont native and winner of last month’s Belgian Waffle Ride in San Marcos, had just flown to Austin for the Gravel Locos bike race, according to the cycling magazine VeloNews.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call late on May 11 in East Austin after Wilson’s friend discovered the young cyclist bleeding and unconscious due to multiple gunshot wounds. Austin Police performed life-saving measures, but Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of May 14, law enforcement has identified a person of interest in her murder but has not disclosed their identity or motive.

“There is no reason to suspect any threats to the public, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act,” Austin police said.

In California, the cycling community is mourning Wilson’s untimely death.

“Mo was an amazing athlete across many sports and seemed to be able to float above the fray like an angel. She was loved by all and a beacon of light for those who came into her orbit,” the organizers of the California Belgian Waffle Ride said in a statement. “In the days since her murder, it’s safe to say we have been feeling the same bewilderment, sorrow and pain that the entire cycling community has been grappling with.”

Norval Lyon, the president of the North County Cycle Club, echoed this sentiment.

“All cyclists are diminished by the loss of this young star,” Lyon said.