Carlsbad Village comes alive this holiday season

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY – Nov. 25: Come spend the day shopping and dining in downtown Carlsbad, supporting our amazing small businesses. Stop by the CVA booth on the corner of Grand Ave. and State St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a free tote bag and Carlsbad swag (while supplies last) and a chance to win big. CVA’s “Giveaway Tree” has over $1,500 in restaurant and retail gift cards. No purchase (must be present to win). Grand Prize is a free night at the Beach Terrace Inn!

HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET – Dec. 2: Experience 40 artisan vendors and five musicians at this handcrafted showcase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your holiday gift shopping done early! Free professional photos with Santa at the Toys for Tots Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy for kids aged 0–18. (Minimum $10 donation without a toy.) St. Michael’s Church at 2775 Carlsbad Blvd.

MERRY MELODIES IN THE VILLAGE – Dec. 8 and 15: The Village will come to life with holiday music on two consecutive Friday nights. On Dec. 8, singers from the Carlsbad High School Vocal Music Program (ages 14 to 18) will sing carols in period costume from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Dec. 15, Lauren and Leilani will share jazzy, classic holiday tunes as well as original songs they wrote for voice, piano and flute. Complimentary hot chocolate with whipped cream will be served! Join us on the corner of Grand Ave. and State St.