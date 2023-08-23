LeucadiART Walk returns to the 101

ENCINITAS — The annual LeucadiART Walk, North County’s largest juried art show, is set to return to Leucadia’s stretch of Coast Highway on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featuring seven artist plazas, a children’s art walk, live music and dance performances, the free event invites guests from all over the region to support fine artists, artisans, crafters and Leucadia businesses. Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association, the organization behind the art walk, is also hosting a beer garden adjacent to Leucadia Roadside Park for visitors ages 21 and older.

Visitors can park at the La Costa Ave. park and ride and board a free, open air trolley that will make stops along the art walk. The trolley’s service hours begin at 9:30 a.m. and the last trolley returns to the park and ride at 5:15 p.m.

This year’s LeucadiART Walk is featuring local artist Skye Walker, who will create live art on the north wall of 101 Wine Co. by enhancing and preserving his original mural artwork there.

The sponsors who make the art walk possible include Corner Frame Shop, RPG, Beacon Real Estate, Reagull Seagull, Blenders Eyewear, Melin, Driftline, Moke & Sun, Athletic Brewing, Improv Cocktails, Sipwell Wines, Miixt Cocktails, Craft Spirit Collective, Spindrift Spiked, G’s Ginger Beer, Duckfoot, Helia Brewing Co. and Burgeon Beer.

The Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is a nonprofit that works in partnership with its neighborhood, business owners, property owners, the city and county governments to preserve and revitalize the Leucadia North Coast Highway 101 Corridor.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com.