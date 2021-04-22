Letters: Thinking about Earth Day

Dear Editor,

With Earth Day coming on April 22, we have reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and our thermostat. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.

A recent article in The Guardian argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats.

Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to plant-based eating. The Netflix feature “Seaspiracy” documents the devastating environmental impacts of the fishing industry.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish, and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating. We can begin with the 1-minute NY Times diet quiz.

Then, let’s celebrate Earth Day by checking out the rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.

Edward Cole

Encinitas

***

Dear Editor:

With Earth Day on our immediate horizon, I encourage readers to ask their representatives to support a recent bill that was presented in Congress, HR2307.

This bill will put a price on carbon emissions, a much needed first step in righting the long-term health of the environment.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is designed to help bring our nation to net zero emissions by the year 2050, support innovation in the creation of clean energy, help save lives by removing many harmful pollutants from our air and put cash back into the pockets of most Americans.

We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of our country and planet. It’s in our hands as voters and citizens to make sure that this land is here for our children and grandchildren in the future.

Timothy Bennett

Encinitas