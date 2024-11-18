Letters: Santa Fe diverted traffic poses risks on Melba Road

In response to the Nov. 8, 2024, cover story, “Safety concerns, delays plague Santa Fe work,” we share Dr. Nikolas Capetanakis’s frustration and those affected by the construction’s impact.

We are also impacted due to the diverted traffic on Melba Road.

Not too long ago, the city lowered the speed limit on Melba Road to 20 mph. Due to the diverted traffic from Santa Fe, we have witnessed cars, NCTD buses, school buses, and garbage trucks far exceeding the newly posted speed limit with zero enforcement.

Both the city and the contractor diverted traffic to Melba Road and did nothing to ensure traffic enforcement on these new routes.

Ironically, some of the cyclists the city is trying to protect with the “protected bike lanes” in the Santa Fe project are the kids on e-bikes traveling on Melba Road to and from SDA, Ocean Knoll and Oak Crest.

The story quotes Mayor Tony Kranz: “If things aren’t working when it’s finished, we’re going to definitely find a way to make it work. And, if that means changing things after the project is completed, you know, we’ll take that as a lesson learned and not make the same mistake again.”

No, Mayor Kranz. It’s bad enough that this project is delayed and is facing scrutiny around the design.

The Santa Fe project was a significant disruption and used significant taxpayer money. When this project is finished, there should be no reason for “things” not to be working or the need to change “things.”

Judy Wallace

Encinitas