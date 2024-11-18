The Coast News Group
A horse was euthanized after a training injury this weekend in Del Mar. Courtesy photo
Racehorse dies from training injury at Del Mar

DEL MAR — A 6-year-old gelding has died after suffering a training injury at Del Mar, track officials confirmed Sunday.

Elector, foaled on Jan. 9, 2018, suffered an “inoperable right front ankle injury” and was euthanized Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. A Del Mar spokesman confirmed that account to media outlets on Sunday.

Elector had 17 career races and three first-place finishes, including a win at Del Mar on Aug. 18.

He is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.

