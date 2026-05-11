Letters: It’s time for Vista to fix Emerald Drive

On May 12, 2026, the Vista City Council will once again discuss Emerald Drive and the safety concerns surrounding the area.

For the people who live nearby in both Vista and Oceanside, Emerald Drive is no longer just another street. What was designed as a residential street has become a fast-moving cut-through road where speeding, crashes, and dangerous driving conditions have become part of daily life.

For years, neighbors have raised concerns about excessive speeding, difficulty exiting driveways, increasing large-truck traffic, limited crosswalks, and a lack of safe pedestrian access despite the presence of schools and parks throughout the area.

Vista’s own 2018 Emerald Drive study acknowledged many of these same concerns, and city engineers have publicly acknowledged how difficult it can be to safely turn onto Emerald Drive from surrounding side streets during peak traffic hours.

Earlier this year, a fiery crash near Promenade Circle that caused multiple vehicles to catch fire and shut down Emerald Drive for hours made local headlines. But according to residents, many other crashes, near misses, and dangerous speeding incidents along Emerald Drive never make the news.

Frustration has continued to grow as the community has heard about studies, workshops, meetings, funding discussions, and grant applications since at least 2018, while little has changed.

The public continues to hear that funding is uncertain, that grant funding has not been secured, or that jurisdictional challenges between Vista and Oceanside complicate progress. Meanwhile, other neighborhoods continue to receive traffic-calming measures, lighting, signage, and other safety improvements while Emerald Drive continues to wait.

There are differing opinions within the community about what the final solution should look like. Some residents support elements of the proposed Complete Streets project, while others have concerns about the proposed roundabouts, bike lanes, and possible impacts to parking along Emerald Drive.

But despite those differences, there is broad agreement on one thing: the current conditions are unsafe, and the community should not have to wait years for meaningful action.

This upcoming meeting matters because Emerald Drive is more than a traffic study or future project. It is part of a residential neighborhood where families live, children walk to school, and residents should not have to navigate constant speeding traffic and ongoing safety issues.

For years, the community has spoken up, attended meetings, participated in studies, and waited for change while conditions along Emerald Drive remain unresolved. Now, many residents are simply asking the city to move beyond studies and finally do something about it.

Denisse Barragan

Vista