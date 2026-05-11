Escondido to celebrate 30th annual Street Festival on May 17

ESCONDIDO — The 30th annual Escondido Street Festival will return to downtown this weekend with live music, artisan vendors, food and family-friendly entertainment, organizers announced.

The free festival is scheduled for May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Grand Avenue between Escondido Boulevard and Ivy Street in historic downtown Escondido.

Hosted by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the event will feature multiple live music stages sponsored by Wildcat Guitars, a beer and wine garden, interactive children’s activities and performances by stilt walkers from Cirque Quirk.

Organizers said hundreds of vendors are expected to participate, offering handcrafted goods, imports and international cuisine.

The festival will also include the return of “Art in the Garden,” a juried art show at Heritage Garden at the corner of Juniper Street and Grand Avenue. The exhibit, presented by Museums & Arts: Growing Escondido Culture and the downtown business association, will showcase works from Southern California artists.

“Art in the Garden is a neighborhood favorite,” said Carol Rogers, an Escondido Downtown Business Association board member and organizing member of MAGEC. “This ‘event within the event’ offers a little something for everyone, and guests can see all the amazing art that’s being created in Escondido, while also enjoying the festival, food, music and entertainment.”

The festival is supported by Kingsbarn Realty Capital, Viasat Fiber and Icon Industries.

More information is available at Downtown Escondido.