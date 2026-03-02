Letters: ‘Common ground’ shouldn’t mean ‘Agree with me, or else’

During his election campaign, Encinitas Deputy Mayor Jim O’Hara used the slogan “Common Sense, Common Ground,” a phrase that suggests bridging divides, listening across differences, and finding workable compromises.

But on the dais, O’Hara’s “common ground” often seems to be defined as something much narrower: agreement with his conclusions. When residents show up to speak, he too often questions their motives instead of responding to their actual concerns.

O’Hara frequently addresses citizens in a dismissive, disdainful manner, framing their opinions as something more sinister than sincere community concern.

The clearest example came during the meeting to determine the fate of Santa Fe Drive, when large numbers of residents weighed in about retaining safety features, including protected bike lanes and narrower streets. The council voted 4-1 to spend at least $3 million to remove them.

O’Hara characterized the public and written comments as “propaganda,” and the result of politically driven “astroturfing” by “deep operatives.” He debased the Encinitas Bike Walk group and other community organizations, saying they were “claiming to be grassroots while recruiting supporters across the political spectrum who might reject them if they knew the partisan nature of the effort.”

He also accused them of “prioritizing politics and agenda over public safety.”

When an elected official repeatedly characterizes community-driven efforts as disguised traps or schemes, it sends a chilling message: public participation is welcome only when it aligns with his narrative. O’Hara isn’t addressing the substance of their concerns; he’s trying to delegitimize the people raising them.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers can’t distance himself from Jim O’Hara’s conduct. As O’Hara’s political ally and the presiding officer responsible for enforcing order and procedure, Ehlers is accountable when disrespect and personal attacks go unchecked. That isn’t just O’Hara’s failure; it’s a failure of mayoral leadership.

O’Hara is not above engaging in political advocacy himself, as when he addressed the Carlsbad City Council to promote the Our Neighborhood Voices initiative, and later reported the appearance at an Encinitas City Council meeting as if it were part of his official duties.

Of course, elected officials can hold strong views and advocate for policies they believe in. But condemning “politics” as a disqualifying motive in others while treating your own advocacy as principled or above suspicion is blatant hypocrisy.

We should all try to live up to the standard of finding common ground. Here’s what that might look like:

Presume good faith.

Answer concerns with evidence and tradeoffs, not labels.

Treat community groups consistently and respectfully.

Welcome participation from people who disagree with you.

Encinitas deserves real common ground that includes everyone who dares to speak up – even those who don’t agree with Deputy Mayor O’Hara.

Stephanie Chatfield is an Encinitas resident and a member of Encinitas Action, a local civic awareness group.