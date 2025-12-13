O’Hara named deputy mayor as Encinitas renews board appointments

ENCINITAS — Encinitas will have a new deputy mayor after the City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday night to appoint Councilmember Jim O’Hara to the position.

Under city code, the deputy mayor is selected from the ranks of the City Council every December for a one-year term. The titleholder serves on various committees, and in the mayor’s absence, the deputy mayor presides over council meetings.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers — who nominated O’Hara — thanked Joy Lyndes for serving in the role over the past year, particularly for her work on various water boards, before turning his remarks to the incoming deputy mayor.

“Congratulations, Jim,” Ehlers said. “Or condolences as the case may be.”

O’Hara told The Coast News that he felt it was “a privilege” to serve on the various local water boards.

“They’re all run really, really well,” he said of the complex work required to bring water from the Colorado River to local taps, adding that his work in city government otherwise would not change.

“I only know one way and that’s 100% and that won’t change,” he said. “I only know how to do my job to the best of my ability.”

O’Hara added that while his seat on the dais may change — “I guess I sit a little closer to the mayor” — he hoped to never have to run a meeting, saying the City Council operates best at full capacity when everyone contributes their opinions and expertise.

Councilmember Luke Shaffer seconded the mayor’s nomination of O’Hara.

“I just want to say I knew him on the way to Congress,” Shaffer said, eliciting chuckles from the dais and the audience.

In a series of other formal actions, the City Council voted to maintain its regional committee and board appointments through 2026. A complete list of 2025 appointments can be found in the city’s records, but among them are:

O’Hara as the North County Transit District representative, with Ehlers serving as alternate.

Ehlers is representing Encinitas on the San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG, 2026 Board of Directors, with Council Member Marco San Antonio and Lyndes serving as alternate and second alternate, respectively.

O’Hara said he looked forward to continuing his role with the NCTD and was proud of the work the group accomplished this year. He cited efforts on a drainage ditch project designed to divert water away from Vulcan Avenue and toward La Costa Avenue.