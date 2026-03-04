Letters: Sour grapes from old guard

To the Editor,

Stephanie Chatfield’s recent op-ed regarding Deputy Mayor Jim O’Hara (‘Common ground’ shouldn’t mean ‘Agree with me, or else’) reads less like a civic critique and more like a textbook case of sour grapes from a shrinking political faction.

While she attempts to lecture the community on the definitions of “common ground” and “good faith,” a quick look at the messenger reveals a deep-seated bias that undermines her entire argument.

Ms. Chatfield is not a neutral observer; she is a core member of Encinitas Action, a group inextricably linked to former Encinitas mayor, state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (whom she and her husband served as paid staffers for), and her husband has ties to a Political Action Committee seeking to influence Encinitas politics.

It is rich for a representative of a group known for its rigid “my way or the highway” approach to local governance to accuse others of being dismissive. In reality, it appears Ms. Chatfield is only comfortable with a public forum when the views expressed perfectly align with her own narrow political agenda.

The irony of her critique is that Deputy Mayor O’Hara has been a champion of true collaboration. Unlike the previous administration’s penchant for top-down mandates, O’Hara has consistently worked to find actual common ground — not just with his colleagues, but with diverse resident groups.

A prime example is his recent work on the Legislative Policies for Encinitas. O’Hara didn’t just sit behind the dais; he actively listened to and incorporated feedback from community members who often sit on the opposite side of the political aisle.

This includes his collaborative efforts with a local chapter of Moms Demand Action to ensure their concerns were reflected in the city’s official stance. This isn’t “delegitimizing” people; it is the hard, messy work of compromise.

Regarding the Santa Fe Drive project, O’Hara’s comments were not a dismissal of public safety, but a necessary call for transparency. For too long, Encinitas politics has been influenced by “deep operatives” and coordinated “astroturfing” campaigns that masquerade as grassroots movements.

Pointing out the partisan machinery behind an effort isn’t an attack on the participants; it’s a service to the voters who deserve to know who is pulling the strings.

Encinitas is finally moving toward a model of governance that values all voices, not just those approved by the Sacramento-aligned establishment. O’Hara and Ehlers are leading a city that prioritizes evidence and community-wide consensus over the demands of a few well-connected activists.

It’s time we move past the bitterness of those who lost their grip on the gavel and focus on the real common ground being built every day at City Hall.

Julie Thunder is a resident of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this letter incorrectly stated that Ms. Chatfield belonged to “a network of PACs.” The author has since removed this statement and regrets the error.