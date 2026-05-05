Letter: Praise for Tri-City rehab center

A family member was recently transferred to the Tri-City Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation Center in Oceanside. Admissions proactively arranged a seamless, comfortable arrival. Diagnoses by doctors of several specialties and evaluations by multiple rehabilitation therapists were begun immediately.

Multiple and varied rehabilitation sessions were conducted daily, with regular re-evaluations and treatments from multiple doctors.

An R.N. was attending 24/7! ALL levels of staffing were clearly empowered to do whatever is appropriate toward rapid rehabilitation, with unusual compassion for the patient! No question was left unanswered. EVERY person in the process was consistently courteous, kind, professional, friendly, responsive, and focused on the patient!

This is a rarely seen, well-coordinated TEAM, with a case manager, where EACH person KNOWS what other actions/treatments are in place or expected and how to support them.

The Tri-City Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation Center team and their well-equipped facility are a fantastic North County gem!

Robert McClendon

Oceanside