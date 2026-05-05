Letters: DeMaio, Republicans need to recalibrate to win

Dear Editor,

As a Republican, I am concerned about fractures within the GOP driven by Assemblyman Carl DeMaio. Behind the Voter ID curtain, he has targeted long-established Republicans in ways that appear to serve personal interests.

At a time when credible candidates are focused on election integrity and public safety, Republicans cannot afford division. Party leaders should refocus on cohesion. California’s future depends on unified, principled leadership.

DeMaio has dropped the ball.

Brad Tobias

Oceanside